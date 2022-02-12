Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $22.34 Million Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,107 shares of company stock valued at $117,889,001 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $236.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day moving average of $252.31. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

