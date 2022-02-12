Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 415,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.77.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

