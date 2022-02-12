Putnam Investments LLC Sells 6,594 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $25,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average of $229.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

