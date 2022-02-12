Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,059 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $49,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,792,983 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.