Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Issued By Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

NYSE:THC opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $88.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

