Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,413 shares of company stock valued at $22,160,319 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

