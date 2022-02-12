Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Finning International Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finning International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

FTT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.30.

Finning International stock opened at C$37.68 on Friday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$29.71 and a 12-month high of C$40.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.30.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

