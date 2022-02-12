Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $5.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.00 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,971.85.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,561.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,588.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,748.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $16,927,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

