Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increased by Analyst

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,366,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,598,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,530 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.