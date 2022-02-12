Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

NYSE RWT opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,366,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,459,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 361,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,212,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

