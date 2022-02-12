Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

ALL opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average is $123.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,653,000 after acquiring an additional 196,736 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

