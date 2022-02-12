Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Cut by Analyst

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $221.19 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

