Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.82) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.10). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.