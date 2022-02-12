Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Issued By Truist Financial

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.92 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,998,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,577,000 after acquiring an additional 173,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.