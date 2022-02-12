Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sysco in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Sysco stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Sysco by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,074,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 489,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after buying an additional 453,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 543,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,716,000 after buying an additional 199,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

