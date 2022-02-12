Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.