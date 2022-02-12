Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Trinseo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trinseo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

