QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Buys 58 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey bought 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($206.27).

QQ stock opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.63) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 296.84. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($5.00) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.48) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 335 ($4.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 394 ($5.33).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

