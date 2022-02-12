Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 5,539 NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 112,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 901.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 138.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

