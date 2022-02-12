Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $277,000 Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,934 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after buying an additional 436,441 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.11 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

