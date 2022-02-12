Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $36.66 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

