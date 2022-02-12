Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average is $122.43.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

