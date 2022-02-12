Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of 112.5-113.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.60 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $19.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 953,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.54. Qualys has a 12-month low of $90.26 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualys stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

