Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

