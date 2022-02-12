Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells $16,820.57 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $16,820.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $33.42 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

