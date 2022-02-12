Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

QMCO stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. Quantum has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 22.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Quantum by 35.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

