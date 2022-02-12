Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of QRHC opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 million, a PE ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 16,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $91,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 16,465 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $90,228.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.