QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Cut to $14.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of QNST opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $818,137.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

