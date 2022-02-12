Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $6.59. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 9,638 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $566.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $150,079.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth $8,489,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 911,925 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 808,100 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 741,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,684,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,266 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.