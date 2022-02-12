Rage Fan (RAGE) 1-Day Volume Tops $13,452.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $469,540.80 and $13,452.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.86 or 0.06924846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.32 or 0.99908924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

