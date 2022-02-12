Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.68

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $17.20. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 12.16%.
Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.
