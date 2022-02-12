Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Rapid7 updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

Shares of RPD opened at $97.21 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.91.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,930,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,947,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

