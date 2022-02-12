Raymond James Cuts Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target to $16.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABST. TD Securities decreased their target price on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of ABST stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $468.80 million, a P/E ratio of -71.46 and a beta of 0.97. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -199.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Absolute Software by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 35.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.