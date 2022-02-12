Raymond James Trims National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Target Price to $50.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.60 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

