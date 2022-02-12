Raymond James Trims National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Target Price to $50.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.
Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.60 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
