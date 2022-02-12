Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCHG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCHG opened at $9.93 on Friday. Recharge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

