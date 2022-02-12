Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,150 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

