Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,150 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.94) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.