Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,701 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 1.9% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TC Energy by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of TRP opened at $52.48 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

