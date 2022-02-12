Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 4.8% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.54 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

