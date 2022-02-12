ReddCoin (RDD) Tops One Day Volume of $41,209.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.02 million and $41,209.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,111.94 or 0.99860006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00064156 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.68 or 0.00245860 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00155578 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.26 or 0.00301765 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

