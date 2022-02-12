Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.73 Million Stock Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.06% of Nathan’s Famous worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATH opened at $55.50 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

