Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $13,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,055.54 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $978.51 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,024.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,069.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

