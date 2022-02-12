Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $13.54 Million Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,324 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 958,957 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $72,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of STM opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

