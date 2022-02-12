Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266,767 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Chimerix worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.
CMRX stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $499.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.
Chimerix Profile
Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimerix (CMRX)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.