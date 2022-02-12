Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,232,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266,767 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Chimerix worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $499.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.