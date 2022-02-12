Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of NewMarket worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NEU opened at $312.85 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $405.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEU. StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.