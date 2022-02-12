Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 112,604 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jamf by 106.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 9.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jamf during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $466,416.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 over the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

