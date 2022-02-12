Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 75,900 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Grand Canyon Education worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $78.00 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.