Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.29) per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,833 shares of company stock worth $743,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

