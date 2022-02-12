Reviewing Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra has a beta of -3.73, meaning that its stock price is 473% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.3% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 6.99% 22.03% 11.17% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Niu Technologies and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.56%. Proterra has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Proterra.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and Proterra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $374.61 million 2.75 $3.96 million $0.46 29.35 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Proterra on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

