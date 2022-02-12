Revolution Populi Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $41.56 million and approximately $73,530.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00038115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00104280 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.