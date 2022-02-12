Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $5,393,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $16,790,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

